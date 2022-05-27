Ferrari SF90 Stradale Crashes Into 5 Parked Cars, Is Abandoned at the Scene

Forget the age-old cliché about pampering your car as it if were a real person, having people take off their shoes before they step inside, or spending more on maintenance for the vehicle than you do on grooming yourself. A car is a thing you treasure until you’re involved in an accident.
That’s not a real thing, of course. But it could be in this case, judging on the initial reports on a crash that took place on Hagle Road, in Halesowen, West Midlands, UK. Someone crashed a Ferrari SF90 Stradale into parked cars and then fled the scene of the accident, presumably on foot.
The crash took place on May 25 at almost 8 o’clock in the evening, and police are now investigating it. First-responders were the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, which dispatched two fire engines and 10 firefighters. There was no need for them, in the end: they arrived to find the Ferrari badly damaged after it crashed into five parked cars, but no injuries and no fire.
More importantly, there were no people at the scene. The driver of the SF90, who caused the crash, had left before first-responders arrived. “The driver of the car had left the scene before we arrived. We made the vehicle safe and left the incident in the hands of the police at 8.45pm,” a statement from the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service says.
Photos posted to social media show only the Ferrari but not the other cars damaged. The Ferrari is seriously damaged in the front and, while it might still be repairable, repairs won’t be cheap: a hybrid SF90 Stradale starts at more than $600,000. In other words, a SF90 (or any other Ferrari, for that matter) is not the kind of car you leave behind after a crash.
Because of expensive price tag of the vehicle, the hottest question right now on social media is what could have prompted the driver to flee the scene. Surely, he must’ve left to get medical help, and not because he was under the influence or doing something illegal, commenters snicker.
They do have a point. Dubbed the quickest car of the decade, the SF90 is Ferrari’s first hybrid and is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and three electric motors, for a total of 1,000 hp. 0 to 60 time is an outstanding 2.5 seconds. The SF90 is a powerful and impressive car, and a hellbent beast in the wrong hands. It is also the kind of car you swoon over and overprotect, not abandon like a piece of trash.
RTC Hagley Road, Halesowen- White Watch attended. Please be careful when out and about pic.twitter.com/8xog41xC9C— Haden Cross Fire Station (@WMFSHadenCross) May 25, 2022