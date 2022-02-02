There's No Point in Crashing a $1Million Ferrari SF90 Stradale if You Don't Monetize It

When life hands you lemons, you make lemonade. When life gives you Ferrari crashes, you make monetized content because, otherwise, you’re not much of an influencer.
On the note that a tree that falls in the forest did not fall if it’s not on social media, a Ukrainian millionaire entrepreneur and one of the richest men in the country is taking to Instagram to show a good look at a relatively recent crash he got involved in. It happened during a test drive in Dubai and the car it happened in was a $1+ million Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
Alex Slobozhenko’s video has been deleted, and his account turned private. As the photos in the gallery show, the video included edits from inside the Ferrari, before and during the crash, and exterior footage from at least two more cameras. At best, he wanted to turn the test drive into content for his social media platforms; at worst, you’d be justified to think this many cameras filming are a hint that he may have staged the crash for clicks.
In support of the latter theory is also Alex Slobozhenko’s caption to the video, which hints that the crash happened a while back, and asks followers to guess in the comments what might have caused it. It also conveniently mentioned the $1 million price tag of the car damaged. After all, if you’re on the hook for a car that you don’t own, you might as well make some of that lemonade.
According to Automedia (hat tip to CarScoops), Slobozhenko is claiming the accident was due to an unspecified “technical problem,” and obviously not the fact that he accelerated too hard and oversteered, eventually losing control of the powerful hybrid. The Ferrari is reparable, and not one of the three people inside was injured, since it seems that Slobozhenko hit a curb. But the suggestion that he might be to blame for the crash, especially considering he owns – or at least drives – several other powerful cars, including Lamborghinis and McLarens, definitely stings.
Automedia also says that Slobozhenko was test-driving the SF90 Stradale to see if it was worth him trading a Lamborghini Huracan EVO for it. That “technical problem” made choosing very easy for him.
