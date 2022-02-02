There's No Point in Crashing a $1Million Ferrari SF90 Stradale if You Don't Monetize It

More on this:

1 Man Has Been Driving Without a License for 70 Years, and the Police Only Stopped Him Once

2 DeLorean’s Alleged Son Is Trying to Sell Three-Wheel DeLorean DMCs to the Taliban

3 Learner Driver Travels 500 Miles for Country’s Easiest Drive Test, Still Fails

4 Chevrolet Impala Goes Full Dukes of Hazzard Over a Bridge, Lands Hard

5 Former Olympian Trevor Jacob Crashed His Plane for Drama and Clicks, Probably