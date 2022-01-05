Kendall Jenner Starts the Year With Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Mercedes G-Class Days Apart

Just a few days apart, Kendall Jenner shows part of her beautiful car collection, driving a Ferrari SF90 Stradale one day and a Mercedes G-Class the next.
Model Kendall Jenner’s car collection couldn’t be more diverse. She switches from modern luxury to classics, or from hypercars to SUVs in a matter of days, and her recent rides prove that.
On January 3, Jenner stepped out for a Pilates class in Los Angeles in a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and hung out with friend Hailey Bieber out for a coffee in West Hollywood.
The next day, her choice was a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. That is quite some change. And she sure has what to choose from. She also owns a beautiful cappuccino-colored Chevrolet C10 pickup truck, a 1990s Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe, a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette convertible, a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro convertible, and a 1960 Cadillac Eldorado.
However, Ferrari’s hypercar might be one of the strongest and most expensive vehicles in her collection. The SF90 Stradale comes in a brown color officially called Grigio Ingrid, and is powered by a V8 engine, working alongside three electric motors. The 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 delivers 769 horsepower on its own, while the three electric motors add another 217 horsepower to the mix, to a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps). Ferrari estimates that the car gets from zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in 2.5 seconds.and it comes with a price tag of over $500,000 (€427,200).
When it comes to the G-Wagen, her model is a Mercedes-Benz G 500 Cabriolet, one of the 200 units the Germans built in 2012 and 2013. The car is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine, connected to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission The Graz-made off-roader is one of the vehicles that almost her entire famous family owns, as the majority of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters seems to like it.
Recently, she also used the G 500 for a photoshoot, and the two show they make a very good team.
