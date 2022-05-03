Dacia Duster Puts Ferrari SF90 to Sleep Following Crash, the Hay Looks Comfy

A Ferrari SF90 Stradale took a quick nap in the hay on the side of the road after it was put to sleep by a Dacia Duster in a peculiar accident recorded in Slovakia.
According to the national police, the crash happened more than a month ago, towards the end of March, on the D4 highway in the direction of Stupava, north of Bratislava, and one person was reportedly injured.
You might be wondering what led to this accident, and whose fault it was, and your guess is as good as ours, as this is everything that the Slovak police had to say about it. Well, save for the fact that they are (or were) still investigating it, and that the preliminary damage was based on the value of both vehicles, namely €5,000 for the Dacia Duster, and €500,000 for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale – guess someone’s insurance is about to skyrocket.
In the pictures shared by the Slovak police on social media, we can see that it was actually the supercar that ended up off the road, whereas the Romanian SUV still had tarmac under its feet, although it was facing the opposite way. The damages are significant on both of them, as the Dacia has a beat-up front end, snapped axle, and deployed airbags, and the Ferrari has a bruised face, misaligned body panels, and likely some underbody issues, in addition to the deployed airbags.
We found two more pictures of the SF90 Stradale on @supercar.fails, accompanied by some funny remarks, including the obvious “you cannot park there, mate.” By the looks of it, both vehicles are salvageable, though they are going to need a lot of work in order to return to their initial shine. The insurance company’s representative has probably made a full recovery by now, assuming that it was the fault of the person driving the Duster.
