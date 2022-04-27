Watch a Vintage Ferrari Being Trampled by a Chevy Silverado at an Intersection

A lot of people dream their entire life of driving a classic Ferrari. Some of the luckiest even get to see their dream come true. But to have it stupidly crashed just months after purchase you have to be Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s campaign manager Kory Teneycke. Luckily, he escaped with only a minor concussion from the crash.
As you can see in the video below, Teneycke’s Ferrari fails to stop at the red light and hits a white Chevrolet Silverado towing a trailer. The huge size and weight differences between the two vehicles make the Silverado bounce over the Ferrari like it was nothing, while the vintage sports car gets crushed under the truck. It was pure luck that the truck’s wheel passed over the front of the Ferrari – it would’ve been a lot worse for the driver if it hit the door of the car.
Teneycke only recently bought his Ferrari 328 GTS from an American online auction site for $88,000. As it often happens, it was a dream car for him since he was a kid and watched the Magnum PI TV series in the ’80s. Granted, Peter Selleck drove the previous model Ferrari 308 in the series: a 1979 GTS in the first season, a 1981 GTSi in seasons 2-6, and a 1984 GTSi QV in seasons 7-8.
As painful as it might have been to see his childhood dream car crushed out of stupidity, Teneycke is probably happy to scape almost unscathed from the crash. Safety was not of the essence in 1988, as you can imagine, and the Ferrari was no match for the Silverado. Teneycke admitted he was at fault, but said he was fooled by the fact that the road had a reversible lane with its own green light.
“I’m at fault. I went into the intersection and I am getting a ticket for running a red light,” the veteran political operative said for Toronto Star. “I saw the green light (indicating the lane was open) and not the red light at the intersection. [...] It was a very low-speed crash because I rolled into the intersection and the car is very low to the ground. [...] For the truck that hit me, it was a fender bender. It just rolled over it like a monster truck.”
Most probably, the Ferrari would need expensive repairs after this blunder, while the Silverado would just need to replace the front spoiler. But, as Teneycke put it, stuff can always be repaired or replaced, what’s important is that everyone walked away from the crash.
