Matt Farah Has Just Bought His First Ferrari and It's a 328 GTS

"I've just bought my first Ferrari!" That's a phrase any petrolhead dreams of saying one day, no matter how old the Ferrari and no matter how many years of waiting were necessary to get to that level. After all, we're talking about one of the most coveted supercar brands in automobile history.
For the past decade or so, Matt Farah has been testing lots and lots of cool cars on his YouTube channel called TheSmokingTire. He's reviewed Lamborghinis, Porsches, tuner cars, sports cars, and Ferraris, of course. Mind you, the story is a bit different now that he has just bought one for himself.
His Ferrari of choice is a Black/Nero Ferrari 328 GTS (Gran Turismo Spider), which means Matt can enjoy the sound of the 3.2-liter V8 even better thanks to the targa type top. Considered by many to be one of the most reliable Ferraris ever made, slightly over 6,000 GTS units were built, almost five times as many as the Gran Turismo Berlinetta (GTB) version.
In the video, Matt talks us through the purchase and the ups and downs of the car he's gotten, leaving us hanging when it comes to actually starting it up and taking it for a drive. Oh well, we'll probably see more of it in his upcoming videos anyway.
As of now, you can find one of these cars at auction houses or in the classifieds for anything in between $50,000 to $150,000, depending on the state they're in. The selection of available colors isn't that bad either, with Giallo (Yellow) and Verde Scuro (Dark Green) at the top of our list.
Matt isn't the only Youtuber to take delivery of his first Ferrari this year, as Marchettino from Italy also got his hands on an F355. At the same time, SupercarsOfLondon bought a 458, so 2020 was probably not so bad after all - at least not for everyone.
