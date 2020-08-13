This 1986 Ferrari 328 GTS Is a Celebrity Car That Needs to Be Loved Again

Say what you want about Barry Williams and his movies, but he certainly has good taste in cars. The eldest of the Brady sons has previously owned this superb 1986 Ferrari 328 GTS, and the good news is that you can be the next one taking the car home.
Ferrari 328 GTB and GTS are two of the short-lived models that have been manufactured for only four years between 1985 and 1989, and unofficial data shows that fewer than 1,000 units of each were actually produced by the Italian carmaker during the whole time.
And all of these make this Ferrari 328 GTS that belonged to Barry Williams even more special, as it comes in impressive condition with absolutely nothing that should be fixed after it finds a new owner.
The car is powered by a 3.2-liter V8 engine that’s paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, and the eBay listing indicates it has just a little over 28,500 miles (45,866 km) on the clock. The 30,000 miles (48,280 km) service has already been made back in July 2014 when the odometer showed 27,500 miles (44,256 km) according to Fast Lane Classic Cars, the garage that’s selling the Ferrari.
The V8 engine, which obviously drives like new, allows for a 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleration in 5.9 seconds, while the top speed reaches 163 mph (262 kph).
Some upgrades have also been made, and these include an Alcantara Momo steering wheel, new speakers, and a Kenwood stereo system with satellite radio.
As for the price, you’d probably expect a celebrity-owned car to be more expensive, but this Ferrari really isn’t. The car can be yours for $74,995, and Fast Lane Classic Cars also provides eBay users with an option to submit another offer, so with the right negotiation skills, you could get this Ferrari at an even lower price. You can see the car in person in Saint Charles, Missouri.
