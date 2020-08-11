China is a Big Place with Secrets. One of the biggest is a Ferrari Superamerica

It seems that China still holds some secrets. One of these secrets is an abandoned dealership. While roaming the streets of China, freelance photographer by Instagram title cheongermando, came across this abandoned dealership. Or was he tipped off?
It doesn’t even matter. The idea is that one of these supercars is still out there. And in absolute perfect condition, as the day it rolled onto the lot, albeit with a flat tire or two. What are the odds, really? When I first saw this piece of information, I started thinking about a ticket to China to start searching for places like these.
This ride was introduced in 2005 as the convertible version of the 575M Maranello. Only 559 units were ever produced, most with an automatic gearbox, but 43 examples left the production line with manual. This is one of those 43 ever built.
The exterior design is all Pininfarina, so is the interior, but we’ll touch up on the interior later. Even though this model is from 2005, she has that old-school feel to her. That’s because she was inspired by the designs of Ferrari models produced between 1956 and ‘61.
The highlight of the design is the Revocromica roof. An all glass panel manufactured in collaboration with glass specialist Saint Gobain of France acts as the roof of the car or can be peeled back in 60 second to offer a convertible ride. The entire operation takes 60 seconds to complete and is housed in a carbon fiber boot.
The interior is even more eye-catching than the outside. Just to start off, it’s set in a wonderful two-tone color scheme indicative of supercars. What we find inside is pure Pininfarina design once again. Handstitched leather and trim cover just about all of the components inside. The dash, the seats, the side panels, even the steering wheel, all leather with stitching and trimming to bring out the shapes and patterns.
The dash looks very clean and old-school too. Even though it was 2005, the design is still oriented toward the older models I mentioned earlier. Behind the seats you’ll also find a storage compartment for some of your knick-knacks.
About the engine what can I say, it’s a friggin' Ferrari! At the time it was released onto the world market, Ferrari claimed it as the world’s fastest convertible. The high output V12 engine pushes out 397kW or 540 hp @ 7,250 rpm with a max torque of 433.8 lb ft at 5,250 rpm. The top speed you say? 199 mph (320 kph)
An electric engine control is run by a single Bosch Motronic ME7 CPU per cylinder bank. To prevent knocking, four sensors are positioned in the crankcase to make sure all components run smoothly. A six-speed gearbox with a transaxle layout gives this legendary machine all the necessary equipment to keep you smiling.
So, my question now is, what the hell happens to this one!? The one found and photographed. Who owns the dealership? Is it for sale? Will it ever be up for auction? How can I get my hands on it?
It doesn’t even matter. The idea is that one of these supercars is still out there. And in absolute perfect condition, as the day it rolled onto the lot, albeit with a flat tire or two. What are the odds, really? When I first saw this piece of information, I started thinking about a ticket to China to start searching for places like these.
This ride was introduced in 2005 as the convertible version of the 575M Maranello. Only 559 units were ever produced, most with an automatic gearbox, but 43 examples left the production line with manual. This is one of those 43 ever built.
The exterior design is all Pininfarina, so is the interior, but we’ll touch up on the interior later. Even though this model is from 2005, she has that old-school feel to her. That’s because she was inspired by the designs of Ferrari models produced between 1956 and ‘61.
The highlight of the design is the Revocromica roof. An all glass panel manufactured in collaboration with glass specialist Saint Gobain of France acts as the roof of the car or can be peeled back in 60 second to offer a convertible ride. The entire operation takes 60 seconds to complete and is housed in a carbon fiber boot.
The interior is even more eye-catching than the outside. Just to start off, it’s set in a wonderful two-tone color scheme indicative of supercars. What we find inside is pure Pininfarina design once again. Handstitched leather and trim cover just about all of the components inside. The dash, the seats, the side panels, even the steering wheel, all leather with stitching and trimming to bring out the shapes and patterns.
The dash looks very clean and old-school too. Even though it was 2005, the design is still oriented toward the older models I mentioned earlier. Behind the seats you’ll also find a storage compartment for some of your knick-knacks.
About the engine what can I say, it’s a friggin' Ferrari! At the time it was released onto the world market, Ferrari claimed it as the world’s fastest convertible. The high output V12 engine pushes out 397kW or 540 hp @ 7,250 rpm with a max torque of 433.8 lb ft at 5,250 rpm. The top speed you say? 199 mph (320 kph)
An electric engine control is run by a single Bosch Motronic ME7 CPU per cylinder bank. To prevent knocking, four sensors are positioned in the crankcase to make sure all components run smoothly. A six-speed gearbox with a transaxle layout gives this legendary machine all the necessary equipment to keep you smiling.
So, my question now is, what the hell happens to this one!? The one found and photographed. Who owns the dealership? Is it for sale? Will it ever be up for auction? How can I get my hands on it?