1979 Ferrari 512BB Koenig Can Be Had and Legally Driven in the U.S.

Ferrari is extremely careful when it comes to its image. Oftentimes we’ve heard about the Italians going at the throats of organizations and individuals for either tampering with its cars, or daring to imagine them as something they are not.
The Prancing Horse has been doing so for a while, ever since Enzo was in charge, but that hasn’t stopped some incredibly rare machines like the 1979 Ferrari 512BB we have in the gallery above from being created.
What you see above is the work of a German tuner called Koenig Specials. Having started like all other Ferrari tuners – that is discontent of the racing performances of cars such as the 365 GT4 - Koenig slowly grew in the 1970s and 1980s to create some incredible machines.
During its existence, and despite the tumultuous relationship with Ferrari (Enzo, of course, asked at one point that all Koenig-modified Ferraris to be stripped of their Prancing Horse badges), the Germans also made four examples of the 1979 Ferrari 512BB like the one we have here.
The 512BB, or BB 512, was a variant of the 365 GT4 in Berlinetta Boxer configuration of which just 929 were ever made. Four of them ended up in the Koenig shop, and were turned into something like this thing here.
The special German touches on the Italian machine can be seen on the front bumper and body cladding. It also comes with wider fender flares and rear spoiler with raised wing.
Powered by a carbureted 5.0-liter 12-cylinder engine, this particular car is probably the only one in existence to have been properly imported to the U.S. (neither the Ferrari 512 BB nor Koenig variants came to the U.S. via official channels back then due to regulations), and what’s more important is that it can be driven legally here
The car is selling at an upcoming auction, and it will be offered complete with “DOT paperwork making them street legal.”
With just a little over 20,000 km (12,500 miles) on the clock, this black over black icon will probably not go cheap, as usually anything Koenig touched received a significant boost in value. Back in 2016, this particular car was listed during a Mecum auction for an estimated $400,000.
