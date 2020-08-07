Ferrari GTC4 Grand Lusso Rendered as the Four-Door We Need

View this post on Instagram

GTC 4 grandLusso ... Everything starts from proportions. The basis of my work in proportion was Aston Martin Rapid ( because i think its the best in class ) With the difference, I moved all the greenhouse 10 cm back To reach the very large and long hood. By keeping the front axle position, the wheelbase increased by moving the rear wheel backwards And front over hang has risen to Rapid And the rear overhang has been less than Rapid. The car's height is slightly lower, and the greenhouse's width is reduced by a total of ten centimeters. What was the purpose of the changes on proportions? Maintaining the nature of the Ferrari relative to the aston martin and porsche in this class

