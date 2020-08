Ferrari GTC4 Grand Lusso Rendered as the Four-Door We Need

SUV

Coming from an independent designer named Hosein Soleimani, this proposal brings us a Maranello machine that would rival jewels such as the Aston Martin Rapide or the Porsche Panamera.As the penning master explains in the Instagram post below, he started off with the Rapide, albeit while relocating the greenhouse ten centimeters closer to the posterior of the vehicle. And this is how that overly generous hood was born.The front wheels remained in place, but the rear ones were moved further back, thus generating the kind of wheelbase that would justify the existence of such a model - the designer even named the creation the GTC4 Grand Lusso.Now, while the rear overhand is shorter than that of the Aston, the car is a bit lower, with the greenhouse being short, all in the pursuit of a convincing Ferrari look.The future arrival of the Purosangue is just one of the clues pointing out to the fact that we musn't get our hopes up for Ferrari actually releasing such an athletic four-door - keep in mind that while Lamborghini tested the waters by introducing the gorgeous Estoque four-door concept back in 2008, it was the Urusthat eventually made it into showrooms.Then again, you never know when a scenario like the one that saw the Brunei royal family commissioning six of the world's seven Ferrari 456 GT Venice wagons (done by Pininfarina) repeats itself. After all, the GTC4Lusso and the FF that came before it could obviously serve as a base for such eccentric projects.