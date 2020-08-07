autoevolution
Ferrari GTC4 Grand Lusso Rendered as the Four-Door We Need

7 Aug 2020, 15:34 UTC ·
by author pic
As we wait for Ferrari to release its first SUV, the Purosangue, one can't help but think of the various alternatives to a crossover. You know, machines that offer the added practicality without the ultimately disconnected driving experience of a high-rider. And while Maranello is expected to come up with an unconventional body type for the Purosangue, one that would address the said matter, the rendering we have here showcases a four-door (call it a "coupe" if you must).
6 photos
Ferrari GTC4 Grand Lusso four-door renderingFerrari GTC4 Grand Lusso four-door renderingFerrari GTC4 Grand Lusso four-door renderingFerrari GTC4 Grand Lusso four-door renderingFerrari GTC4 Grand Lusso four-door rendering
Coming from an independent designer named Hosein Soleimani, this proposal brings us a Maranello machine that would rival jewels such as the Aston Martin Rapide or the Porsche Panamera.

As the penning master explains in the Instagram post below, he started off with the Rapide, albeit while relocating the greenhouse ten centimeters closer to the posterior of the vehicle. And this is how that overly generous hood was born.

The front wheels remained in place, but the rear ones were moved further back, thus generating the kind of wheelbase that would justify the existence of such a model - the designer even named the creation the GTC4 Grand Lusso.

Now, while the rear overhand is shorter than that of the Aston, the car is a bit lower, with the greenhouse being short, all in the pursuit of a convincing Ferrari look.

The future arrival of the Purosangue is just one of the clues pointing out to the fact that we musn't get our hopes up for Ferrari actually releasing such an athletic four-door - keep in mind that while Lamborghini tested the waters by introducing the gorgeous Estoque four-door concept back in 2008, it was the Urus SUV that eventually made it into showrooms.

Then again, you never know when a scenario like the one that saw the Brunei royal family commissioning six of the world's seven Ferrari 456 GT Venice wagons (done by Pininfarina) repeats itself. After all, the GTC4Lusso and the FF that came before it could obviously serve as a base for such eccentric projects.

 
 
 
 
 
GTC 4 grandLusso ... Everything starts from proportions. The basis of my work in proportion was Aston Martin Rapid ( because i think its the best in class ) With the difference, I moved all the greenhouse 10 cm back To reach the very large and long hood. By keeping the front axle position, the wheelbase increased by moving the rear wheel backwards And front over hang has risen to Rapid And the rear overhang has been less than Rapid. The car's height is slightly lower, and the greenhouse's width is reduced by a total of ten centimeters. What was the purpose of the changes on proportions? Maintaining the nature of the Ferrari relative to the aston martin and porsche in this class

speed shot Ferrari Ferrari Sedan ferrari four-door rendering ferrari four-door coupe
 
 
 
 
 

