1988 Ferrari Testarossa Parked on a Street for 17 Years Finally Gets Some Love

We can all use some happy news, and this is the week’s feel-good story. A 1988 Ferrari Testarossa, still with a good engine but with massive damage from exposure to the elements, has gone into full restoration after being abandoned on a street for 17 full years.
Barn finds are only interesting if they become someone’s project and are given a second lease at life, after years of neglect. This Testarossa wasn’t found in a barn and the man who discovered it decided against buying it, but it’s still a barn find in the end, having finally found the right team to bring it back to its former glory.
The story starts in mid-July, when YouTuber Ratarossa started a treasure hunt, after a Ferrari F40 he had tracked down in Iraq proved too big an investment for him (read: the owner was asking for too much money). With help from his followers, Ratarossa found a Testarossa way across the world, in Puerto Rico.
Ratarossa is from London, UK, and he lists the Testarossa as his all-time favorite Ferrari. He immediately got into contact with Abandoned Cars Puerto Rico to help him track down this car, and the search proved an immediate success. The story of the Testarossa was a fascinating one: it was still in the possession of the original owner and, for the past 17 years, had been parked on a side street and had never been moved. No reason was given for this.
A walkaround video showed Ratarossa that the engine was still working and, just as importantly, that no part was missing. It also showed him the extensive damage to both the inside and the exterior, from exposure to the elements. Also very attractive was the asking price of just $30,000, which made this a sound investment if only bought to sell for parts.
Ratarossa decided against buying it because of shipping costs and because he’s already working on his own Testarossa project, but this is not the end of the story. Leonardo Junel picked it up and he’s already started work to bring this classic beauty back from the dead.
Junel says he’s been “trying to buy this car for over 7 years” and was only able to do so recently. “New cats. New timing belts, you won't notice the car when we finish it,” Junel adds. “I have the wheel and lends and all parts. Its NOT for sale!!! Anymore It's got 16k miles [25,750 km].”
You can see Ratarossa’s original video and two from Junel’s channel right below. There is a happy ending for this Testarossa, after all.
The story starts in mid-July, when YouTuber Ratarossa started a treasure hunt, after a Ferrari F40 he had tracked down in Iraq proved too big an investment for him (read: the owner was asking for too much money). With help from his followers, Ratarossa found a Testarossa way across the world, in Puerto Rico.
Ratarossa is from London, UK, and he lists the Testarossa as his all-time favorite Ferrari. He immediately got into contact with Abandoned Cars Puerto Rico to help him track down this car, and the search proved an immediate success. The story of the Testarossa was a fascinating one: it was still in the possession of the original owner and, for the past 17 years, had been parked on a side street and had never been moved. No reason was given for this.
A walkaround video showed Ratarossa that the engine was still working and, just as importantly, that no part was missing. It also showed him the extensive damage to both the inside and the exterior, from exposure to the elements. Also very attractive was the asking price of just $30,000, which made this a sound investment if only bought to sell for parts.
Ratarossa decided against buying it because of shipping costs and because he’s already working on his own Testarossa project, but this is not the end of the story. Leonardo Junel picked it up and he’s already started work to bring this classic beauty back from the dead.
Junel says he’s been “trying to buy this car for over 7 years” and was only able to do so recently. “New cats. New timing belts, you won't notice the car when we finish it,” Junel adds. “I have the wheel and lends and all parts. Its NOT for sale!!! Anymore It's got 16k miles [25,750 km].”
You can see Ratarossa’s original video and two from Junel’s channel right below. There is a happy ending for this Testarossa, after all.