Super-Cycle Record Smasher Uses Spheres for Wheels

Not sure how many of you have see those video adverts of the 1930s, 1940s, and possibly even later, that showed how the people of the time thought the future would be like. It’s amazing how optimistic and day-dreaming they all were back then.
From gargantuan international scientific expeditions to the Antarctic to supersonic travel in the skies and trips to the Moon, there were few crazy things the previous generations weren’t hoping to get to see. And the same applies to cars and other motorized contraptions.
Revisiting such unfulfilled ideas in modern times is called retrofuturism. It is centered on could have been, but is not. Just like the contraption you see in the gallery above.
It is called a Super-Cycle, and was featured for the first time on the cover of the Modern Mechanix & Inventions Magazine way back in 1936. It was described as a record breaker that used spherical airwheels of moderate pressure to move on the ground, and twin-motors of unspecified specs to reach speeds of 300 mph (483 kph).
It’s not exactly clear who came up with the design, nor do we know why it wasn’t cool enough to gain the required traction to see it at least as a prototype. But at least now, thanks to the renderers from Budget Direct, we get to see a more modern interpretation of it.
The Super-Cycle retains the unique spherical wheel design, but goes the extra mile when it comes to providing room for the rider, as the cockpit, if it can be called that, seems a lot roomier than the original design.
If you find the idea of spherical wheels weird, you should know that closer to our time a group called Spherical Drive System is trying to push through such a design for motorcycles. You can check out their designs in the photo gallery above.
