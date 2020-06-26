Nissan Juke Sedan Is the Funky Crossover Gone Small

When Nissan decided to roll the dice with the launch of the Juke in 2010, few expected the extremely funky crossover to be such a hit. Its quirky front end with the oddly placed lights and signals, as well as the bulky appearance of its body made it a sort of a mutant at a time when SUV-makers were beginning to take things seriously.
Nissan’s gamble paid off, and at the end of last year the nameplate was given a green light for a second generation. As we’ve seen many times before, what was unique about the model when it first surfaced was toned down and softened as to not be so shocking, and the Juke is presently far from what it used to be, visually speaking.
It’s unclear if this loss of identity for the Juke will affect sales or not, but we do now the new interpretation of the crossover is now friendly enough to serve as the basis for a rendering conversion into a sedan. That right, a sedan, because we all know how popular sedans are these days, right?
The photo featured as the main photo of this piece is the work of an Australian insurance company by the name of Budget Direct and is part of a larger group of SUVs-turned-sedans we’ve talked about over the past week, which also includes sedan-ized GMC Yukon, Jeep Wrangler, and even Hummer – the original, gas-guzzling one.
And although most of these renderings show nightmarish designs, the Juke in this form is not half bad. But that’s because it is the second generation that was used as a base for it. Can you imagine how insane the first-gen Juke would have looked like in sedan form?
(Let’s hope someone with some rendering skills takes notes and gets to work on doing just that.)
