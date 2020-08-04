5 Rod Stewart's Lambo and Ferrari to Go under the Hammer

2 The History of Ferrari Cars in One Huge Poster and a Clip

1 [UPDATE] Gordon Ramsay Might Have Hit His McLaren Senna at Brands Hatch

More on this:

1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica LWB Coupe Shows Up as Ultra-Rare Italian Beauty

The name 1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Aerodinamico LWB Coupe may be a mouthful, but all those words crammed together make for one of the rarest cars on Earth. 11 photos



But even in the world of Ferraris, some are rarer than others. The 1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Aerodinamico LWB Coupe shown in the gallery above is a fine example of that.



Part of the larger bloodline that was born in 1950 as the



The 400 received a helping hand from Pinin Farina as far as styling is concerned, and it was a whole a very rare sight on the roads: just 47 of them have been built, 32 of which in coupé aerodinamico guise. Of those 32, just 18 came with a long wheelbase.



18 means very few, and the chances of finding one on the open market are close to zero. But not quite.



One of these 18 cars just popped-up on a



“Originally built for Heads of State, captains of industry and Hollywood royalty, these coachbuilt Ferrari’s are truly special cars…big motors, bespoke details and very limited production guarantees you always own a special Ferrari…rarer than a 250 SWB or GTO,” the sales ad jokingly states.



Like you'd need such a pitch to give this car a more careful look... Generally speaking, Ferraris are rare. Although there’s a full-fledged factory churning out Prancing Horse cars somewhere in Italy, sticking a mass-produced sticker on a Ferrari is nothing short of sacrilege. And that’s not only because of the exotic nature of these machines, but also thanks to the draconic ways the Italian carmaker uses to protect its image.But even in the world of Ferraris, some are rarer than others. The 1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Aerodinamico LWB Coupe shown in the gallery above is a fine example of that.Part of the larger bloodline that was born in 1950 as the America , the 400 Superamerica came under the spotlight in 1959 equipped with a 4.0-liter Colombo engine that sent 340 bhp to the wheels through a four-speed manual transmission.The 400 received a helping hand from Pinin Farina as far as styling is concerned, and it was a whole a very rare sight on the roads: just 47 of them have been built, 32 of which in coupé aerodinamico guise. Of those 32, just 18 came with a long wheelbase.18 means very few, and the chances of finding one on the open market are close to zero. But not quite.One of these 18 cars just popped-up on a specialized website , going for an undisclosed sum. Sporting a Grigio Argento body over a red leather interior (the car was restored about 18 years ago), it packs the original engine, and has been in the care of the same owner for the past 30 years.“Originally built for Heads of State, captains of industry and Hollywood royalty, these coachbuilt Ferrari’s are truly special cars…big motors, bespoke details and very limited production guarantees you always own a special Ferrari…rarer than a 250 SWB or GTO,” the sales ad jokingly states.Like you'd need such a pitch to give this car a more careful look...