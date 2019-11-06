Gordon Ramsay Might Have Hit His McLaren Senna at Brands Hatch

autoevolution
 

With over 40 restaurants currently comprising seven Michelin stars, a wealth of almost $200 million and television appearances all over the world, it would be safe to say that Gordon Ramsay is probably the most successful chef in the world.
Known as a hardcore Ferrari aficionado, he owns tens of various sports cars and supercars from different eras, so his busy schedule doesn't always allow him to drive them as much as he'd want.

It seems that the super Chef “only” owns about a dozen supercars in the UK, or at least that is how many we've managed to count in the following video.

For the first time ever, Gordon is taking all of his UK cars out to the track for a track day with his closest friends and family. From his La Ferrari to his McLaren to his Porsche. This is a day he will never forget.” the clip's description deceptively reads.

We say deceptively because it's not just a LaFerrari in the video, but one of the 200 LaFerrari Apertas ever built as well. In fact, of the 12 supercars, we've counted seven Ferraris, including a one-of-799 Ferrari F12 TDF and one-of-559 Ferrari Superamerica. Talk about living large!

After being flabbergasted at the chance to see all of his UK-based cars on the track at the same time, Gordon then proceeds to hoon the living daylights of each car together with his closest friends and family.

It looks like Brands Hatch was host to some of the coolest cars in the UK as well, possibly taking its toll on a McLaren Senna, though.

From the 1:51 to the 1:55 minutes mark you can see Gordon Ramsay exiting his Senna on all fours and then kissing the car after what appears to be a “rollercoaster of a ride.” If you look closely at the Senna during that timeframe, it seems that the vertical side of the carbon fiber rear wing appears to be damaged, although Gordon only mentions that it's the first car he would sleep with.

There is also a McLaren 650 LT Spider, a Porsche 918 Spyder, a fighter jet-looking BAC Mono and an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera in the video, all of them being thrashed around Brands Hatch like there's no tomorrow, but it seems like the Senna was the only one left with scratches.

