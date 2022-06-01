Double the Fun, Double the Magic: 1960 Impala, 1959 Bel Air Looking for a New Home

If classic cars are your thing, then you probably already know that the only thing better than an old-school Chevy is actually two old-school Chevys.
And this is precisely what someone on Craigslist has come up with, as they’re selling a 1959 Bel Air together with a 1960 Impala. Both are project cars, and both require a lot of work, but unfortunately, both are raising more questions than answers.
Let’s start with the Impala.
Part of the second-generation Impala, this 1960 model needs total restoration, most likely as it’s been sitting for a very long time.
As said, several essential details are missing, so we only know the Impala was one painted in silver, and this is the finish you should be looking for if the plan is a complete restoration to factory specifications.
The car rolled off the assembly lines as a high-optioned model, coming with power windows and air conditioning.
Unfortunately, we know nothing about the engine, and while there’s a chance it’s already gone, the asking price ($16,000) seems to indicate the vehicle is hiding some pretty good news under the hood.
The Bel Air is a 1959 four-door model that also comes in a rough shape, but on the other hand, the seller believes the patina is a major selling point. Unfortunately, most details are missing in this case, so we have no clue about what’s supposed to be under the hood.
The Bel Air is sold for $8,000, and this once again suggests an engine might still be there.
Without a doubt, this Impala and Bel Air are a duo that you don’t see too often, but the lack of information could just make many people walk away. If you want to buy them both, the seller is also offering a discount, as the cars are offered as a package deal at $20,000.
