Special-Order 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Shows Up Out of Nowhere With V8 Muscle for Days

After becoming the first car in the U.S. to sell more than 1 million units in a single year back in 1965, the Impala embarked on a slow but gradual decline in the second half of the decade.
In 1966, however, the sales drop was the result of a new market strategy embraced by Chevrolet, as the company decided to promote the Caprice, previously an Impala version, to a stand-alone series.
As a result, the Impala lineup obviously suffered a decline, though its sales overall continued to be very strong. The SS was still considered a solid choice for people who wanted a boost of adrenaline behind the wheel, especially when equipped with one of the big-block engines offered by the GM brand.
The 1966 Impala SS that someone has recently published on Craigslist is one of the most intriguing finds lately, especially as it seems to tick many of the boxes for a full restoration.
Sure, it’s not an easy project, that’s pretty clear, but on the other hand, the car looks doable, especially for someone with some experience in the restoration business.
While the body is straight and comes with all the trim and badges, it has obviously been invaded by rust, though this isn’t necessarily a surprise. Most likely, this Impala has been sitting for a very long time, all judged based on the dust and dirt that you can see everywhere.
The owner explains their Impala was purchased from the original owner, and it comes with a factory 396 that no longer runs. Hopefully, this V8 can still be saved, though you should go to Vancouver to better determine its condition.
Apparently, this is a special-order Impala coming with the gauge cluster in front of the console, so when restored, it could end up becoming quite a rare gem worth a small fortune.
Right now, it costs only $8,500, and it’s not clear if any other offers are accepted.
