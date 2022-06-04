This 1964 Chevrolet Impala Looks Intriguing, the Lack of Info Is Painful

While sales of the Impala were growing and growing in the early ‘60s, the debut of a revised model in 1964 wasn’t necessarily Chevrolet’s most notable moment this year.
This is all because the GM brand rolled out the Chevelle, a model whose popularity also increased at a fast pace, with the SS eventually becoming an iconic nameplate that still has millions of fans all over the world today.
Getting back to the Impala, despite Chevrolet betting big on the Chevelle, the full-sized model was still the one bringing home the bacon. Out of about 1.5 million cars produced in 1974, close to 890,000 were Impalas, so this particular nameplate accounted for more than half of Chevy’s production.
This says a lot about the popularity of the Impala, so it’s no surprise that a year later, it ended up becoming the first car in the U.S. to sell more than 1 million units in 12 months.
The Impala that you see here is a testament to those times, but on the other hand, the car comes with so little information that it’s intriguing and irritating at the same time.
Clearly, the car comes in very good shape, but eBay seller kensim-2129 didn’t tell us if their Impala has already been restored or not. It’s hard to tell how original it continues to be today, but both the interior and the exterior seem to be complete.
The mystery continues under the hood as well. The VIN code does suggest that a V8 was fitted from the factory, but the seller doesn’t appear to be sure what unit is currently there. On one occasion, they claim the car is powered by a 327 (5.3-liter), but later on the eBay page, the car is said to come with a 4.6-liter unit (this is most likely an error, as there was no 4.6-liter on the Impala – if anything, the car could be ordered with a 283, which converted to European units means it was a 4.7-liter V8).
Of course, nobody knows for sure if the engine is running or not, but given the overall shape of the car, there’s a good chance it does.
Getting this Impala won’t be cheap. The bidding starts at $17,000, but nobody has entered the race to take it home so far.
