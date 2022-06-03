1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Is Back from the Dead With Matching Numbers Muscle

The Impala SS rapidly became a big hit in the United States after its debut in 1961. And in 1964, the Super Sport was already quite a sensation, with its sales reaching a new record.
When it comes to hardtops, for example, the SS accounted for no more, no less than 35 percent of the entire production. In other words, out of more than 536,000 hardtop Impalas produced in 1964, some 155,000 of them came with SS tags.
The same for convertibles, as approximately 30,000 units from the entire production of close to 82,000 removable top cars were born as Super Sport models.
One of these convertibles is here, coming back from the dead in a shape that turns it into a pretty solid project.
Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be an easy project, but based on the photos provided by eBay seller marin1102, this Impala SS looks totally restorable.
Unfortunately, the car comes in a pretty rough shape, and very few goodies that set the SS apart from the rest of the lineup can still be spotted. For instance, the 1964 Impala SS came with different side moldings, the typical SS tags, and bucket seats with a vinyl interior.
The SS emblems appear to be in the trunk, but for a better look at everything this Chevrolet Impala has to offer, you’d better go check it out in person.
Under the hood, the car comes with a matching-numbers 283 (4.7-liter) that still runs and drives. But of course, several mechanical fixes are still required, not to mention the bodywork that’s obviously necessary.
As for the price, this Impala SS appears to be rather expensive, as the seller wants to let it go for no more, no less than $27,000. The Make Offer feature has also been enabled, just in case someone else has another deal in mind.
