The Price of This Super-Rough 1959 Impala Proves Detroit Metal Gets Better With Age

Chevrolet launched the Impala nameplate in 1958 as the top version in the Bel Air series. But the early success of the car rapidly convinced the GM brand to make it a stand-alone lineup embracing a separate path from the Bel Air.
Beginning in 1959, the Impala was therefore fighting for success on its own, and needless to say, the very first models ended up becoming quite popular.
The Impala eventually turned into the model spearheading Chevy’s sales, with everything peaking in 1965 when it was crowned the first car in the U.S. to ship more than 1 million units in a single year.
As a result, wealthy collectors out there are ready to spend big bucks on an early Impala, yet finding one in a very solid condition isn’t necessarily an easy mission. But on the other hand, not even rough projects can be had for cheap, and this 1959 model we spotted on Craigslist is living proof in this regard.
The photos are worth a thousand words, as they clearly show the condition of the car. This Impala needs almost everything, though the seller says you also get the doors (which obviously require some work as well). One of the pics shows that at least part of the engine is still around, but of course, it’ll probably take an insane amount of work to bring that unit back to a working condition.
Clearly, while this Impala is aiming for a full restoration, the project isn’t aimed at the faint of heart. And at first glance, it’s not aimed at those looking for a bargain either, as the car is selling for big bucks.
The owner wants to get no more, no less than $9,500 for this rough Impala, and as it turns out, no other offers are going to be considered.
