More New Apps Coming to CarPlay, Better Late Than Never

While the big news on the CarPlay front these days is the new-generation version that will be pre-loaded with new cars and offer deeper integration and advanced capabilities, Apple is actually working on multiple fronts.
So in addition to this massive overhaul, CarPlay is also getting improvements for the version that everybody uses these days and which comes down to the iPhone-powered experience available in cars with compatible head units.
The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has announced that CarPlay will soon support new app categories, including tools to “help you fill your tanks and provide you with road information, toll support, towing help, and more.”
The expansion will take place with the debut of iOS 16 in the fall, so most likely, the new apps will make their way to CarPlay beginning in late 2022.
Apple has been trying to expand the CarPlay app ecosystem for quite some time now, with iOS 15 also bringing similar news on this front. The new operating system paved the way for new app categories as well, including for parking and EV charging.
Needless to say, this is big news for those who are currently using CarPlay, especially because the new-generation version that Apple announced at WWDC is unlikely to become a real thing overnight.
Apple says the upgraded CarPlay experience will go live on new vehicles that will launch in late 2023, so in theory, customers should be able to purchase these models in 2024. It will therefore take at least two years before the new CarPlay becomes available to drivers out there, and as everybody knows, everything can change overnight until the launch takes place.
Meanwhile, Apple is also believed to be working on its very own car, and this modern CarPlay experience could be a step forward on this front as well. The debut of the vehicle is also expected to take place in 2025.
