This 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Has the Full Package, All-Original, Complete, and Unrestored

After its debut in 1958 as the top-of-the-range Bel Air version, the Impala was slowly but surely turning into Chevy’s superstar, as almost every new model year brought another achievement for this series.
For example, in 1963, the Impala was picked as the model to celebrate Chevrolet’s 50 millionth car, with the New York Governor himself driving a white SS out of the factory to mark this achievement.
In 1965, the Impala became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, not only thanks to the introduction of the fourth generation but also following the early success of the Caprice (sold for the first time as an upgrade for the Sport Sedan).
The 1965 Impala that someone has recently posted on Craigslist is the closest you can get to the original model, as the car seems to come with the full package. It’s not only entirely original but also complete, unrestored, and still with the same owner since new.
It sounds unbelievable, but the seller of the car claims they bought it back in 1965 and now they’re willing to sell it to someone interested either in a full restoration or preserving the current patina.
Worth knowing is the car isn’t necessarily a perfect 10, which kind of makes sense given it’s a survivor that has never been molested in any way. The car does exhibit a few rust spots here and there, but overall, everything looks like an easy project.
Under the hood, this 1965 Impala SS comes with a 327 (5.3-liter) that obviously runs and drives properly. Just as expected, it’s the original engine paired with the stock transmission.
If this Impala tickles your fancy and want to restore it to a mint condition, be ready to spend $19,500 for it, though some other offers might be considered as well.
In 1965, the Impala became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, not only thanks to the introduction of the fourth generation but also following the early success of the Caprice (sold for the first time as an upgrade for the Sport Sedan).
The 1965 Impala that someone has recently posted on Craigslist is the closest you can get to the original model, as the car seems to come with the full package. It’s not only entirely original but also complete, unrestored, and still with the same owner since new.
It sounds unbelievable, but the seller of the car claims they bought it back in 1965 and now they’re willing to sell it to someone interested either in a full restoration or preserving the current patina.
Worth knowing is the car isn’t necessarily a perfect 10, which kind of makes sense given it’s a survivor that has never been molested in any way. The car does exhibit a few rust spots here and there, but overall, everything looks like an easy project.
Under the hood, this 1965 Impala SS comes with a 327 (5.3-liter) that obviously runs and drives properly. Just as expected, it’s the original engine paired with the stock transmission.
If this Impala tickles your fancy and want to restore it to a mint condition, be ready to spend $19,500 for it, though some other offers might be considered as well.