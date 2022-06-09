This 1964 Chevrolet Impala Spent Nearly 50 Years in a Barn, One-Owner Surprise

Chevy fans who wanted an Impala back in 1964 and their only desire was a neat grocery-getter could just go for the 230 (3.7-liter) Turbo Thrift engine developing 140 horsepower.
But as was the case with the previous model years, the Impala could also be ordered with a choice of several V8s, obviously starting with the 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo Fire developing 195 horsepower.
The lineup of optional units included the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block with either 250 or 300 horsepower, while the top choice was the 409 (6.7-liter) that was available with 340, 400, and 425-horsepower configurations.
This particular Chevy Impala was also born in 1964 with a 409 under the hood, but the original engine appears to be gone. eBay seller nrapozabikes says the unit that’s supposed to get the car moving is a 348 (5.7-liter), though its condition is currently unknown. However, the engine is complete, and it has apparently been installed a long time ago when someone started a full restoration without finishing it.
This is how the 409 ended up being ditched as well, it seems, as the Impala has been taken apart and then abandoned in a barn.
The car spent no more, no less than 46 years in storage, so it obviously comes with the typical damage, including on the floors. The frame doesn’t show signs of major damage, while the transmission will have to be rebuilt.
This is a one-owner Impala with a complete interior, and without a doubt, it could end up becoming quite an eye-catchy convertible when the restoration project is finished.
The auction for this Impala is currently underway, with the bidding already exceeding $3,000. However, the 23 bids that have been sent on eBay couldn’t unlock the reserve, so it remains to be seen if anyone manages to get their hands on this Impala by the time the auction comes to an end in 6 days.
