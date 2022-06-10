1963 Chevy Impala SS Last on the Road 18 Years Ago Begs for Total Restoration

1963 was a pretty big year for both Chevrolet and the Impala. The GM brand was celebrating the production of its 50 millionth car, and given the Impala was the company’s new superstar, choosing the model to mark this achievement was a no-brainer.
A white Impala Super Sport, therefore, got to see the daylight in Tarrytown, New York, as Chevy’s 50,000,000th car, with New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller himself driving the car out of the factory.
A 1963 Impala SS is also searching for a new owner with the help of an online auction started on eBay, and at a quick inspection, the car has both good news and bad news that qualifies it for an easy restomod project.
In case you’re wondering why this Impala SS shouldn’t be restored to factory specifications, it all comes down to the engine that’s now supposed to put the wheels in motion. The car comes with a 350 (5.7-liter) under the hood, and not only that this unit is currently locked up, but it’s also a non-original, non-matching-numbers V8.
In terms of V8s, the 1963 Impala could be ordered with the famous 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire, the small-block 327 (5.3-liter), and the top-of-the-range 409 (6.7-liter) with 340, 400, or 425-horsepower options.
This Impala SS, however, looks to be in an above-the-average shape, with the rust not yet producing any massive damage. The frame is still solid, we’re being told by seller steelponyrides4u.
Last on the road 18 years ago, this Impala still sports a complete SS interior, but of course, an overhaul of the cabin is going to be required as well.
The auction is currently underway, and given the car is being sold as part of a no-reserve listing, the highest bidder can take it home. At this point, the only offer is $6,300, with 5 days remaining before the auction comes to an end.
