This Is the Cheapest Lamborghini Urus for Sale on eBay – Is It Worth the Price?

Launched in the first quarter of 2018 as their third model, after the V10-powered Huracan, and V12-powered Aventador, the Lamborghini Urus bet has more than paid off. It has pretty much doubled the brand’s sales ever since it debuted, and it has become their best-selling model year after year.
Infused with the Italian marque’s DNA, it is built around the Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform, which means that it has a lot of things in common with the VW Touareg, Audi Q7, Q8, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga. However, unlike its cousins, it sits at the top of the super crossover segment, in VW Group’s portfolio anyway, and promises the best of many worlds, including space for the family and their luggage, fast cornering, tamed driving experience if you don’t go crazy on the throttle, and exotic looks, wrapping everything in an expensive package.
Its exotic nature has made it one of the favorite toys of the jet set, with most examples sold featuring a whole bunch of options, and several mods. Without these, and before destination, the 2022 Lamborghini Urus starts at around $230,000. And this has got us thinking, how about searching for the most affordable example that we could find on eBay? Thus, say hello to this 2019 unit, which, at the time of writing, was the cheapest of its kind listed for grabs on the quoted website, with no damages whatsoever.
Finished in yellow, on top of a black interior, it has 58,516 miles (94,172 km) on the odometer, according to the ad, which has an Ohio-based used car dealer behind it specialized in selling all kinds of exotics. Scrolling through their listings, we found a lot of interesting stuff, from the original Acura NSX, Audi R8, and Lamborghini Gallardo, to the previous-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Ferrari FF, Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, and Mercedes-AMG S 63 Convertible.
The Urus is by far their most exotic SUV offer, and it packs an unmodified twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Back when it left the factory floor, it had 641 hp (650 ps / 486 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls, enough for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and a 190 mph (306 kph) top speed. If you need a bit more power, then there are several tuning companies out there that would gladly take your hard-earned Benjamins, turning yours into a veritable supercar killer, in a straight line anyway.
Nonetheless, the best way to do it perhaps is wait for the Raging Bull to roll out the EVO variant of the super crossover. It will get enhanced aerodynamics over the regular one, and it is said to have a bit more power too. The Urus EVO will debut in a few months, alongside the normal facelifted model, as 2022 will be Lambo’s final year of non-electrified vehicle launches.
