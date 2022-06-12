Best Automotive Designers Working on the Apple Car, Announcement Still on Track by 2025

The recent overhaul of CarPlay is considered by many a confirmation that an Apple Car is on its way, but on the other hand, the Cupertino-based tech giant has decided to simply stay tight-lipped on the project and refuse to talk about even the smallest detail.
But according to a recent report, the development of the Apple Car is still making good progress, and in fact, the project has reached the phase where the iPhone maker is discussing supply-chain deals for car parts.
In other words, Apple is trying to establish its supply network that will help build the car, though, on the other hand, it’s not yet clear if the company has also signed a manufacturing deal for the entire vehicle or not.
In the past, people familiar with the matter said Apple was favoring a deal with a traditional carmaker, but after failed talks with big names such as Hyundai and Nissan, it reportedly decided to stick with a contract manufacturing partner like Foxconn.
Furthermore, it looks like a joint venture between Magna and LG could also handle the production of the car, but again, there’s a chance this particular part of the project hasn’t been decided just yet.
The cited report adds that Apple has specifically hired what are being described as “the car industry’s best design minds” to create the Apple Car, including former Aston Martin interiors manager Duncan Taylor, ex-Aston Martin chief concept engineer Pete Jolley, former Tesla exteriors and interiors vice president Steve MacManus, and ex-Porsche executive Manfred Harrer.
As for when the self-driving EV could go live, Apple could miss the 2025 target for the debut of the car. But on the other hand, an announcement is still expected in the next 3 years, even if Apple needs more time to finalize the project and then bring the first cars to buyers (most likely in the United States).
