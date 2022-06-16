1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Born With 409 Muscle Proves the Detroit Metal Is Tough

Say what you want about the 1964 Impala, but nobody can claim it was an ugly car. In fact, the 1964 model year was just a preview of a major achievement that was reached only a year later.
The Chevrolet Impala became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year after WW2, and this shows that all models released between 1958 and 1965 helped turn this nameplate into a genuine record-breaking machine.
One of the biggest changes for the MY 1964 was the return of the 409 big-block V8, which was available on the Impala with three power configurations, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
The Impala SS that’s now fighting for a chance to get back on the road was also born with a 409 under the hood, but unfortunately, this big-block muscle has already been lost at some point during its life. Both the engine and the transmission are missing, and seller memorylaneclassics2_0 says they have no idea where they are.
The pictures seem to tell most of the story, as this Impala looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time in the same place. Furthermore, it probably served as a donor for another Impala, as many of its parts are now missing.
In terms of metal work, this SS will obviously require quite a lot, as there are signs of massive rust, especially on the floors close to the driver’s side. The trunk is also said to be shot and needs a completely new pan.
Even more intriguing than the Impala itself is the selling price. The car is listed online for a no-reserve auction, with the bidding starting at $1. At this point, the top offer is $355, but of course, expect the price to go higher as we approach the final hours of the auction.
One of the biggest changes for the MY 1964 was the return of the 409 big-block V8, which was available on the Impala with three power configurations, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
The Impala SS that’s now fighting for a chance to get back on the road was also born with a 409 under the hood, but unfortunately, this big-block muscle has already been lost at some point during its life. Both the engine and the transmission are missing, and seller memorylaneclassics2_0 says they have no idea where they are.
The pictures seem to tell most of the story, as this Impala looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time in the same place. Furthermore, it probably served as a donor for another Impala, as many of its parts are now missing.
In terms of metal work, this SS will obviously require quite a lot, as there are signs of massive rust, especially on the floors close to the driver’s side. The trunk is also said to be shot and needs a completely new pan.
Even more intriguing than the Impala itself is the selling price. The car is listed online for a no-reserve auction, with the bidding starting at $1. At this point, the top offer is $355, but of course, expect the price to go higher as we approach the final hours of the auction.