1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Born With 409 Muscle Proves the Detroit Metal Is Tough

The Chevrolet Impala became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year after WW2, and this shows that all models released between 1958 and 1965 helped turn this nameplate into a genuine record-breaking machine.One of the biggest changes for the MY 1964 was the return of the 409 big-block V8, which was available on the Impala with three power configurations, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.The Impala SS that’s now fighting for a chance to get back on the road was also born with a 409 under the hood, but unfortunately, this big-block muscle has already been lost at some point during its life. Both the engine and the transmission are missing, and seller memorylaneclassics2_0 says they have no idea where they are.The pictures seem to tell most of the story, as this Impala looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time in the same place. Furthermore, it probably served as a donor for another Impala, as many of its parts are now missing.In terms of metal work, this SS will obviously require quite a lot, as there are signs of massive rust, especially on the floors close to the driver’s side. The trunk is also said to be shot and needs a completely new pan.Even more intriguing than the Impala itself is the selling price. The car is listed online for a no-reserve auction, with the bidding starting at $1. At this point, the top offer is $355, but of course, expect the price to go higher as we approach the final hours of the auction.