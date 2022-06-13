This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Spent 45 Years in Barn, Comes Alongside a Little Brother

It’s hard to see a 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS being thrown into the crusher, and yet, this still happens every once in a while when the iconic model can no longer be saved.
The owner of this ’64 Impala SS, however, wants to make sure their vehicle receives a second chance, so they’re selling not only the main car but also a donor model to help with a potential restoration process.
Let’s focus on the car that’s supposed to be restored.
First and foremost, worth knowing is this 1964 Impala SS spent no more, no less than 45 years in a barn. In other words, it hasn’t moved since 1977, and this says a lot about its condition. It comes with plenty of rust, and the front floor pans and the trunk require plenty of work.
eBay seller rl50982 says they purchased this Impala a few years ago, specifically to restore it, but the project has never started. The engine under the hood is believed to be a 327 (5.3-liter), but no further information has been shared on this front.
As for the model whose role is to help with the restoration, this one comes as a non-SS that exhibits a good hood, windshield, dash, and so on. It’s included in the sale, so you won’t have to pay extra for the donor.
Without a doubt, this duo looks intriguing, especially because the main Impala is already complete. In theory, the donor would only be used to replace the parts that can no longer be saved, such as the front floor pans that have been compromised by rust.
Best of all, the cars are selling at no reserve, which means the highest bidder can take them home. At this point, the auction has already received over 23 bids, with the top offer currently at $1,575.
Let’s focus on the car that’s supposed to be restored.
First and foremost, worth knowing is this 1964 Impala SS spent no more, no less than 45 years in a barn. In other words, it hasn’t moved since 1977, and this says a lot about its condition. It comes with plenty of rust, and the front floor pans and the trunk require plenty of work.
eBay seller rl50982 says they purchased this Impala a few years ago, specifically to restore it, but the project has never started. The engine under the hood is believed to be a 327 (5.3-liter), but no further information has been shared on this front.
As for the model whose role is to help with the restoration, this one comes as a non-SS that exhibits a good hood, windshield, dash, and so on. It’s included in the sale, so you won’t have to pay extra for the donor.
Without a doubt, this duo looks intriguing, especially because the main Impala is already complete. In theory, the donor would only be used to replace the parts that can no longer be saved, such as the front floor pans that have been compromised by rust.
Best of all, the cars are selling at no reserve, which means the highest bidder can take them home. At this point, the auction has already received over 23 bids, with the top offer currently at $1,575.