1964 Chrysler Newport Garage Find Begs for Full Restoration

The third-generation Newport was available between 1961 and 1964, and just like before, Chrysler decided to stick with big engines whose main focus wasn’t necessarily an economical ride.
The smallest engine available on the third-generation Newport was the 361 (5.9-liter) Firebolt with 265 horsepower, while a 383 (6.3-liter) V8 was offered as optional.
The larger 413 (6.7-liter) Firebolt could be ordered with either single or dual four-barrel carburetors, and needless to say, it was the best choice for someone who was specifically interested in the performance side of the engine.
This Chrysler Newport that’s been sitting for a very long time is also fitted with a 413, though right now, nobody knows for sure if it starts or not. The reason is as simple as it could be: the car has been sitting in someone’s garage, so its current condition isn’t necessarily the best.
On the other hand, the engine isn’t stuck from sitting, and eBay seller rockie1175 says it still turns over.
One of the main concerns when it comes to a garage find is the condition of the metal, but in the case of this Newport, everything appears to be rather solid. It’s not known if all sheets of metals are still original, but there’s a chance they’re not based on the provided photos.
However, many essential details are missing, so for instance, nobody knows for sure if the car is still original and complete. If the answer to both of these is yes, then this Newport makes for an excellent restoration candidate, especially given its overall condition.
Sold as part of a no-reserve auction on eBay, the car appears to come with a fair price, and given its current condition, all thanks to years of sitting in a dry garage with a concrete floor, it should sell very fast. The starting bid is $2,700.
