This 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides a Dirty Little Secret and a Big-Block Surprise

After its debut in 1961, the Impala SS rapidly became a hit, with its sporty appetite obviously providing a welcome boost of adrenaline to those who were interested in the V8 muscle in the first place.
This is why in 1962, the Impala Super Sport was already a very sought-after configuration, especially when equipped with the right engine under the hood.
The SS that someone has recently published on Craigslist, however, hides a little surprise under the hood, and it’s all entirely up to the buyer to decide if it’s good news or bad news.
First and foremost, let’s reveal the car’s main secret. While it’s hard to tell this by simply checking out the photos provided by the seller, this isn’t a real Impala SS but a clone. It does seem to feature all the typical SS tags, but on the other hand, it was specifically built to make you believe it’s the real deal.
Well, it’s not, and the other big change is happening under the hood. The engine that’s now in charge of putting the wheels in motion is a 396 (6.5-liter) big block, and fortunately, it still runs.
But of course, the 396 isn’t the original unit that came with the car, as the only V8s available on the ’62 Chevrolet Impala were the base 283 (4.7-liter), the 327 (5.3-liter) small block, and the 409 (6.7-liter) available with either 380 or 409 horsepower.
This SS wannabe comes with solid metal, and while some spots of rust can be seen in front of the rear passenger wheel, the body looks prepared for a full restoration. The interior is complete, the floors and the trunk are still solid, and the automatic transmission is shifting properly.
At the end of the day, this Impala looks to be a solid choice for a restomod rather than for an SS clone, especially given the new engine under the hood. It can be yours for $15,000, and no trades are accepted.
