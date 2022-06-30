YouTuber Installs 1,000 HP LS Engine in Ford Ranger, More Disappointments

Two weeks ago, YouTuber Westen Champlin learned a hard lesson. Turbocharging your beater car with a $450 eBay turbo isn’t the wisest of ideas. Well, this week, he’s at it again. Champlin is amping the power in his beater, Ford Ranger, with a 1,000 hp Texas Speed Crate engine.
Champlin must love his beater Ford Ranger, because a 1,000 hp Texas Speed Crate 5.3-liter LS engine costs anywhere between $17,000 to $30,000.
Last time, the Ford Ranger ran for a couple of test miles with an eBay motor before frying the engine. It dug a hole the size of a finger at the bottom of the engine block and forced the valve cover gasket open.
After fiddling, welding, cutting, and fitting the LS engine for 45 YouTube seconds, the LS engine was ready to roar.
“We got the Texas Speed motor in there. We had to redo the fuel system, we did some stuff with the turbos, we redone a bunch of the wiring, and I think finally, she’s ready to start. And hopefully, we don’t blow this one up. Fingers crossed.” Champlin said.
After turning the key a few times, the beater Ford Ranger was alive again. He still had to do a couple of tests, but it sounded and drove better than it did with the eBay turbo.
Champlin and crew plan to host a burnout competition in Texas (LS Fest Texas) at the Texas Motor Speedway. They are counting on their beater Ford Ranger (now with a 1,000 hp engine) for the event. But there are a couple of issues. It keeps overheating, and the alternator doesn’t work, meaning it’s not charging.
There were a couple of neat LS builds at the Texas LS Fest, including an LS-Swapped Beetle, Lamborghini, Volvo, Square body trucks, and a bunch of Corvettes.
Champlin’s beater Ford Ranger didn’t do any burnouts at the Texas LS Fest, but they got to witness other tuners rock the event. You can catch some of that LS-powered madness in the video below.
