Original 1963 Impala Convertible “White Sensation” Needs Total Restoration

Historically speaking, 1963 was a big year for both Chevrolet and the Impala. The GM brand managed to build its 50 millionth car, and the model chosen to mark this important milestone was unsurprisingly a white Impala Super Sport.
The car was driven out of the factory by none other than Nelson Rockefeller, the New York Governor at that time, with GM General Manager Semon Knudson in the passenger seat.
As a result, having a white 1963 Impala is for many people a dream that could hardly come true, especially because a model in tip-top shape typically costs tens of thousands of dollars.
The best plan B if you really want a ’63 Impala is to buy a cheap project and then restore it to factory specifications. At some level, this convertible right here seems to tick many of the boxes, though it will probably make many people walk away when checking out the price.
Let’s start with the good news though.
The car is a project, there’s no doubt about it, and judging from the photos shared on eBay by seller calichevy69, it has been sitting for a very long time. It comes with the typical rust in the trunk and on the floors, but this isn’t necessarily the end of the world, especially for someone with a solid experience in the restoration business.
The vehicle, however, continues to be complete, with no big parts missing, and the seller guarantees it has never been taken apart.
Originally painted in white, it obviously requires a full respray, despite some people actually being big fans of the patina.
The engine under the hood – a 283 (4.7-liter) V8, most likely original – is no longer running, and the only way to figure out just how much work it requires is to go check out the vehicle in person.
And now, it’s time for the part that’ll probably make some people look elsewhere. The seller wants to get no more, no less than $27,000 for this Impala, though some other offers might also be considered.
