Aunt’s Barn Hides Everything from Impalas and Corvettes to Motorhomes and Tractors

Barn finds typically represent the second chance that one lucky car gets for a return to the road, but in this particular case, it actually brings back a major stash of goodies that includes cars, tractors, motorhomes, tools, and equipment.
The seller explains on Craigslist that all the goodies have been stored in their aunt’s barn, and everything is going on sale the upcoming weekend in River Falls, Wisconsin.
There are a lot of super-interesting findings, including what looks like a 1975 Corvette whose condition is obviously as mysterious as possible. The barn also served as a long-time home for a 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS, but also for several other scrap cars that may or may not be solid projects.
Obviously, everything needs to be thoroughly inspected before figuring out just how worthy they are at the end of the day.
But the surprises hiding in aunt’s barn don’t stop here. The list of goodies stored in there also includes some John Deere tractors, a car trailer, a Winnebago RV, some tools, and lots of equipment.
Without a doubt, this was a heck of a barn, though based on the provided photos, it looks like some of the cars have also been stored outside. And we all know what this means. There’s a very good chance these vehicles come with lots of rust, so restoring them could eventually prove to be just a waste of time.
Nevertheless, if you’re anywhere close to River Falls, maybe checking out this barn sale is worth your time, especially because you could end up getting your hands on some very cool cars. At this point, no pricing information is available, but the seller says all products will be priced reasonably and some deals will also be offered.
The sale takes place on the seller’s property, close to the aunt’s barn, this upcoming weekend.
There are a lot of super-interesting findings, including what looks like a 1975 Corvette whose condition is obviously as mysterious as possible. The barn also served as a long-time home for a 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS, but also for several other scrap cars that may or may not be solid projects.
Obviously, everything needs to be thoroughly inspected before figuring out just how worthy they are at the end of the day.
But the surprises hiding in aunt’s barn don’t stop here. The list of goodies stored in there also includes some John Deere tractors, a car trailer, a Winnebago RV, some tools, and lots of equipment.
Without a doubt, this was a heck of a barn, though based on the provided photos, it looks like some of the cars have also been stored outside. And we all know what this means. There’s a very good chance these vehicles come with lots of rust, so restoring them could eventually prove to be just a waste of time.
Nevertheless, if you’re anywhere close to River Falls, maybe checking out this barn sale is worth your time, especially because you could end up getting your hands on some very cool cars. At this point, no pricing information is available, but the seller says all products will be priced reasonably and some deals will also be offered.
The sale takes place on the seller’s property, close to the aunt’s barn, this upcoming weekend.