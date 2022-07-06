Eerie Farm House Has Been Abandoned for Decades, Chevy Monte Carlo Stuck in the Barn

Did you ever look at a barn find and tell yourself "it can't get any worse than this?" Well, it can. And the 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo you're about to see below is the best proof.
While some barn-found classics are still in decent condition, most of them are usually discovered in an advanced state of decay. This Monte Carlo hasn't rotted away just yet, but it's stuck in a barn that has collapsed due to several years of exposure to the elements with no maintenance whatsoever.
How did it end up like this, you ask? Well, that's a piece of information I don't have, but the old farm house next to the barn stands as proof that the property hasn't been attended in decades.
Located in a small town in North Carolina, this house was built sometime in the late 19th century. And needless to say, it must have been beautiful back when it was inhabited and taken care of. It's still a pretty building if you're into weathered beadboard woodwork, but it looks kind of eerie inside and out. I don't know about you, but it makes me think "this is how horror movies begin."
Back to the car stuck in the barn, it's a first-generation Chevrolet Monte Carlo. It's tough to tell whether it's a 1970, 1971, or a 1972, but it's clearly the classier version with the vinyl top.
It has seen better days and that barn roof resting on its top is by no means good news, but the Monte Carlo looks pretty decent for a car that's been abandoned for many years. While the frame is a mystery, the sheet metal appears to be in good condition with only a bit of surface rust.
With no badge in sight, there's no way to tell whether it's powered by a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) or a 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8. It would be cool if this Monte Carlo had the range-topping, 360-horsepower 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) V8 mill, but it's unlikely.
It doesn't make much of a difference though, because this Chevy won't come out of the collapsed barn anytime soon. And it turns out there's a second classic parked in there as well, but access to it is nearly impossible. What a sad fate for a proud member of the golden muscle car era.
