Barn Find Hunter Stumbles Upon a Ferrari Dino, AMC Javelin, and Other Gems in Virginia

Virginia seems to be the new frontier if you are looking for classic cars stacked in a barn. Late last month, Tom Cotter of Hagerty stumbled upon a mother lode of rare classic cars in Elkton. In a recent episode, he consults the services of a friend, a local car scout who directs him to a cache of rare, forgotten cars hidden away in Virginia.
You will likely spot two types of classic cars in Virginia, neatly restored-to-perfection pieces and old rusty gems begging for a chance to relive their old hay days.
Cotter’s friend, Zack, owns a collection of beautiful classic cars. Before they embark on their scavenger hunt, he showcases his restored 1961 Ford Country Squire. Believe it or not, this neatly restored 60s station wagon started its life as a Hertz rental. Unlike most of his cars, he bought this piece done and only did a few modifications on the wheels and stickers.
On their first stop, Zack introduces Cotter to a new acquittance, Chuck, who owns a couple of classics, including a 1984 Ford 351 Cleveland caged outside the barn. Inside lies an AMC Javelin that’ll break your heart. It’s sitting covered in dust, languishing in its final years in a room full of cats.
“When we bought the house, we had to buy it with cats. We had to promise to take care of the cats,” Chuck said.
Chuck also owns a neat 1975 Ferrari Dino with 18,000 miles on the odometer. It’s the second time Cotter has found a Ferrari on the show.
The next stop is a former turkey barn turned classic car barn in Rockingham County owned by their friend Bill. Most of the cars on the property are for sale, including a sweet-looking 1973 Plymouth Duster, 1965 Plymouth Barracuda, 1966 Pontiac GTO, 1970 Ford Galaxy, old WW II Army Jeep, MG Midget, and a couple of Dodge trucks.
“I would sell everything in there if somebody wanted it. Pretty much everything in there except the Duster and my tractor,” Bill confessed.
One thing stands clear when it comes to classic cars. If it’s been sitting for over a decade and getting rustier by the season, the present owner won’t restore it.
