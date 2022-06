1976 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Abandoned in the Woods Wants to Be a Demolition Derby Champion

The model year 1976, for instance, dropped the 454 (7.4-liter) big-block, with the 305 (5.0-liter) 140-horsepower unit now becoming the base configuration. However, the Monte Carlo could also be fitted with more powerful units, including a 350 (5.7-liter) with 145 horsepower and a 400 (6.5-liter) V8 rated at 175 horsepower.This Monte Carlo, however, looks so bad that it probably can’t even remember what engine it was born with. The car is this close to becoming a complete wreck, and the interior, for instance, appears to be in a super-rough condition.Parked and forgotten in what looks to be a forest or an area full of vegetation (neither is good news for a piece of metal anyway), this Monte Carlo no longer has an engine or a transmission. It’s also missing a windshield, the seats, and probably many other parts.But if we are to trust eBay seller sonnett2do , this isn’t by any means a problem. In fact, it could be if what you’re interested in is a full restoration to factory specifications, but on the other hand, this Monte Carlo doesn’t seem to qualify for such a project anyway.And as the seller puts it, the only good use for this rough Chevy is a demolition derby build, which in many ways could be the car’s last adventure on four wheels.And given its rough condition, it’s really not a surprise that the car is selling for pocket money. The seller is willing to let it go for just $400, but the bidding is currently underway with no offer so far.