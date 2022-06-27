1976 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Abandoned in the Woods Wants to Be a Demolition Derby Champion

1976 was a legendary year for the Monte Carlo, as Chevrolet sold more than 353,000 units. It was an all-time record for the nameplate, and in many ways, it was the confirmation that all the changes made by the GM brand were paying off.
The model year 1976, for instance, dropped the 454 (7.4-liter) big-block, with the 305 (5.0-liter) 140-horsepower unit now becoming the base configuration. However, the Monte Carlo could also be fitted with more powerful units, including a 350 (5.7-liter) with 145 horsepower and a 400 (6.5-liter) V8 rated at 175 horsepower.
This Monte Carlo, however, looks so bad that it probably can’t even remember what engine it was born with. The car is this close to becoming a complete wreck, and the interior, for instance, appears to be in a super-rough condition.
Parked and forgotten in what looks to be a forest or an area full of vegetation (neither is good news for a piece of metal anyway), this Monte Carlo no longer has an engine or a transmission. It’s also missing a windshield, the seats, and probably many other parts.
But if we are to trust eBay seller sonnett2do, this isn’t by any means a problem. In fact, it could be if what you’re interested in is a full restoration to factory specifications, but on the other hand, this Monte Carlo doesn’t seem to qualify for such a project anyway.
And as the seller puts it, the only good use for this rough Chevy is a demolition derby build, which in many ways could be the car’s last adventure on four wheels.
And given its rough condition, it’s really not a surprise that the car is selling for pocket money. The seller is willing to let it go for just $400, but the bidding is currently underway with no offer so far.
This Monte Carlo, however, looks so bad that it probably can’t even remember what engine it was born with. The car is this close to becoming a complete wreck, and the interior, for instance, appears to be in a super-rough condition.
Parked and forgotten in what looks to be a forest or an area full of vegetation (neither is good news for a piece of metal anyway), this Monte Carlo no longer has an engine or a transmission. It’s also missing a windshield, the seats, and probably many other parts.
But if we are to trust eBay seller sonnett2do, this isn’t by any means a problem. In fact, it could be if what you’re interested in is a full restoration to factory specifications, but on the other hand, this Monte Carlo doesn’t seem to qualify for such a project anyway.
And as the seller puts it, the only good use for this rough Chevy is a demolition derby build, which in many ways could be the car’s last adventure on four wheels.
And given its rough condition, it’s really not a surprise that the car is selling for pocket money. The seller is willing to let it go for just $400, but the bidding is currently underway with no offer so far.