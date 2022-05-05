2022 Skoda Fabia Strips Free of Its Hat, Drops Couple of Doors, Turns Into Cabriolet

I do not know about you, but whenever my group of friends meets and one is late, someone always asks them if they used a Skoda Fabia for “quick” transportation. Aka, we are treating it as the lamest car around.
Probably without anyone else caring about it enough to give it a second glance – except for the buyers and most ardent Skoda fans – the Fabia supermini reached its fourth generation (exclusively as a five-door hatch) and went on sale late last year. Then, when I checked what happened with it lately, I noticed my colleagues were thoroughly unimpressed by it as well, so it is not just me (or my company of friends).
For example, when the 2022 Fabia Monte Carlo became official, they said it may look like a Hot Hatch but “isn’t even warm or that affordable.” Then, someone also noticed that a regular Fabia’s moose test ended with traffic cone carnage and that’s more important in real life than winning a Red Dot Design award. Alas, some folks still care enough for it to show us we can all get along nicely with the Fabia.
So, the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media has decided to tempt us by imagining the only way we would be caught alive in a Fabia supermini, even if we are dealing with that dreadful 1.0-liter EVO 65! For the pixel master’s latest behind-the-scenes making-of-transformation video (embedded below), the CGI expert seems to have completely abandoned hulking luxury sedans.
And, instead, he continues along the same path as his previous baby Mercedes-Benz “O-Class” that filled the former slot of the heaping A-Class. Only this time around the hatchback body was ditched and then his orange, CGI 2022 Skoda Fabia stripped free of its top hat, dropped a couple of doors, and turned into a little “Cabriolet” that is just begging for the summer road trip season to start!
