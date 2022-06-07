Flashy Chevy Monte Carlo Is Wider Than the Digital Norm, Will Hit Real Streets

Monte Carlo is not only that place in Monaco where celebrities go to party and exhibit their wealth but also an equally traditional two-door representative of former GM coupe glory. No worries, though, the latter still shines brightly from time to time.
Sure, everyone heard about Monte Carlo’s well-known excesses during the recent F1 Monaco Grand Prix, but we must admit that enthusiasts of the wheeled version are no strangers to outrageous ideas either, especially when it comes to reworked, classic Chevys. Alas, this one could still redeem itself, mainly because it has not been rebuilt just yet.
So, Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, takes us on yet another quick journey of rendering-to-reality discovery. His latest pre-build visualization commission comes from the world of artists (hence the rather flashy appearance), as it was done at the behest of musician/band Mark English, according to the description.
Well, the owner may give out hints toward the reasoning behind the choice of colors. There is a main crimson attire that is sprinkled with black, light bronze strips to match the stunning, forged HRE performance wheels, as well as bits and pieces of tawdry yellow to match the brake pad hue, among others. But that is less important than the real star of the show.
That would be the lowered and extra-widened atmosphere that made the knowledgeable pixel master declare “I think I've never seen a Monte Carlo so wide!” For sure, once this beast leaves the virtual realm and drops its remastered performance attitude into the real world, it is going to be a real hoot to drive fast on twisty side roads! There is just one problem with this digital commission: why are there no quick peeks of the interior and engine bay?
