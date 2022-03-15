Subtle, Rare 1987 Chevy Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe Has 8k Miles and Factory Looks

Although it has been discontinued for almost 15 years, Chevrolet’s Monte Carlo continues to stir the mind and soul of GM enthusiasts left and right. Over in the real world, across the customization realm, or even in the virtual kingdom.
No need to extensively gauge the interest of automotive people for a certain brand or model. Just look at the attention bestowed upon by virtual artists. Especially if we are dealing with something that has been retired to the car lanes of automotive Valhalla.
Or peek at the marvelous people and their sometimes almost flying machines that dwell across the aftermarket realm. Then, in case we are focused on the Chevrolet Monte Carlo, one will easily understand the profound love for this two-door coupe. One that lived from model years 1970 to 2007 over six generations. And never ceases to amaze.
Now, back to the normal world. The one where originality values most, for example. And let us have a rare case in point of a 1987 Chevy Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe that blends stock, OG values with a few interesting figures. And, purring softly in a low 305ci H.O. V8 voice (video embedded below), this infrequent Monte is proudly tucked inside the inventory of Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars.
According to the dealership, we are dealing with a cool 35-years-old survivor that did not have a lot of road trips during its lifetime. Just enough to reach an original odometer count of 7,953 miles (12,799 km). And it also arrived complete with a clean Carfax, just for good measure.
The factory Silver Metallic (original code “WA8535”) over Med Dark Gray interior (code “821”) unit is also the real SS deal, mixing the rare Aerocoupe looks with the Super Sport package. Other highlights include the appropriate 15-inch SS wheels, bucket seats, or the floor shifter.
Even better, under the hood, there is a numbers-matching 5.0-liter (305 H.O.) V8 engine connected to the TH200-4R automatic transmission, and there’s also factory air conditioning. Last, but not least, the asking price is exactly $39,500.
