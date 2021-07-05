Original, Numbers-Matching 1988 Chevy Monte Carlo SS Cares for Your Bank Account

With a name that has major significance for anyone loving both luxury and the coastal city of the Principality of Monaco, the Chevrolet Monte Carlo was born in 1970 as GM’s first attempt at delivering the Chevrolet take to the personal luxury car segment. The two-door coupe has also been a staple of Chevrolet thanks to its close association with the world of NASCAR, so it’s not hard to imagine that some of the track might would spill over on the street.

20 photos