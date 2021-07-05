Original, Numbers-Matching 1988 Chevy Monte Carlo SS Cares for Your Bank Account

With a name that has major significance for anyone loving both luxury and the coastal city of the Principality of Monaco, the Chevrolet Monte Carlo was born in 1970 as GM’s first attempt at delivering the Chevrolet take to the personal luxury car segment. The two-door coupe has also been a staple of Chevrolet thanks to its close association with the world of NASCAR, so it’s not hard to imagine that some of the track might would spill over on the street.
The sporty take on the Monte Carlo naturally bore the SS moniker with ease and pride from the very beginning. As such, by the time it was discontinued back in 2007 (with a final couple of cars being identical Precision Red SS examples), it became a household product. This late model year fourth-generation 1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS will surely attest to that.
It’s something that will make any 1980s automotive fan jump with joy, but the unit on sale at the PC Classic Cars dealer from Sherman, Texas, has even more going for it. Aside from the 1980s mojo, the package is so darn complete that it made us wonder if everything in the description is real. Still, unlike shady eBay or Craigslist auctions, there’s a reputation to protect—but we always advise taking everything with a slight grain of salt and double-checking before any purchase.
After all, this almost looks too good to be true. What we have here is a Monte Carlo SS with the original, numbers-matching 305ci H.O. (5.0-liter) V8 engine. The latter is hooked to the 200R4 automatic transmission, and the Chevy also has factory air-conditioning, bucket seats, and the center console going for it. Even better, we’re not dealing with something that went on too many adventures, given the 23,000-mile (37,000 km) reading on the odometer or the alleged clean Carfax report.
More so, the original code WA848 black paint holds up pretty well for the age (33 years and running strong), while the Super Sport package and 15-inch SS wheels are also there to make it that more special. The cloth interior is equally original and has little sign of tear and wear, while the upcoming owner will be happy to find out its creature comforts include factory power steering and brakes, among others.
Just one consideration: the decidedly low $25,500 asking price has already attracted considerable attention, and the listing is now a pending sale. Better hurry if you want to snatch it first, then.
