Chevy Monte Carlo on Big Alloys Does Donuts, Wheel Goes Bye-Bye

Inspired by the 1971-1976 Chevrolet Impala and Caprice on massive alloys, which have started the donk trend (in fact, these are the only ones that can be called donks), more car owners are turning theirs into similar builds, no matter the make and model.
Some of them are simply awful, like that gold Chevrolet Camaro that we showed you roughly half a year ago, whereas others are simply drop-dead gorgeous, and here, we’d mention one particular 1976 Buick Regal, and a 1974 Caprice night king.
For the most part, donk-ish rides attract attention due to their visual mods, but every once in a while, we stumble upon some that boast lots of horses under the hood. The black Chevy Monte Carlo SS that became the star of a short video embedded at the bottom of the page is one of them, and it sure got its 15 seconds of fame, until the unpredictable happened.
Eager to prove that his car can turn gas into noise and rubber into smoke, its owner proceeded to slide the heck out of it, in the middle of a public road. A small crowd gathered around and started filming the dangerous stunt, and toward the middle of the 1-minute long clip, the classic car with many inches under its belly decided to pull the plug on all the fun by losing a wheel.
One might think that it was because of the cheap wheel studs, but the problem was more serious than that, as it was the axle that snapped while this fourth-gen Monte Carlo SS was doing donuts. Fortunately, nobody was injured as a result of this incident that basically immobilized the vehicle, yet it should not be long until it gets fixed and returns to the road, hopefully with no hidden issues this time.
