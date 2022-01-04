Why the RAESR's Tachyon Speed Outlandish Claims Might Be Closer to Reality Than You Think

More on this:

1 Koenigsegg Teases Possible New Hypercar as New Year's Resolution, It's a Low-Res Pic

2 Lucid Hypercar Virtually Seeks a Fashion Statement With Brands and Glowing Brakes

3 Never-Before-Seen Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar to Go on Display at Petersen Museum in L.A.

4 Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Update Goes Live, Take a Look at the Cars You Can Unlock

5 Tachyon Speed Is a 1,250 HP Electric Hypercar from California Worthy of Its Name