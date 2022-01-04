Why the RAESR's Tachyon Speed Outlandish Claims Might Be Closer to Reality Than You Think

Let’s face it. Sometimes, hypercars get too much hype. They are impractical and spend most of their active years as garage artifacts and show cars. Honestly speaking, that’s no way for a vehicle that makes 1,000+ HP to live a long life.
Things are fast shifting with the electric vehicle revolution, and with it comes the RAESR Tachyon Speed. Not the easiest name to spell, but perhaps the most revolutionary hypercar around. Nolan Sykes of Donut Media finds out if this all-electric hypercar from RAESR delivers its promises.
The name might sound like a Japanese brand, but the RAESR Tachyon Speed was born and bred in an industrial park in California, U.S.A.
RAESR, the company behind this revolutionary build, claims their hypercar makes more horsepower than a Bugatti Veyron and comes with a top speed of over 240 mph. The craziest figure under this hypercar is that it makes almost 5,423 Nm (4,000 lb-ft) of torque. When the car community first heard about these outrageous claims, most people brushed it off as claptrap.
From the very few tours of the RAESR Tachyon Speed, we know it comes with a central seat, zero keys, a steering wheel with built-in controls, ride height adjustability, and active aero. It has a few gimmicks that make it feel like a race car. However, according to Sykes, something might be up with the Tachyon Speed.
He feels there is very little footage of the Tachyon Speed. For starters, apart from test drives at the Canyon and a few car show displays, there’s almost nothing available online to prove the Tachyon’s allegedly obliterating speed.
Also, Sykes feels there’s a lot of discrepancy on the Tachyon’s power numbers. Most media coverages claim it makes 1,600 HP, but anything non-official claims it makes anything from 1,200 and 1,250 HP. Sykes feels the claims are continents apart and, frankly, quite confusing. And finally, the outlandish claim that it makes 5,423 Nm of torque (5 times more than a Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel).
Despite all the questions and inconsistencies, Sykes believes in the RAESR. Here’s why. Compared to the Lykan and Devel Sixteen, the Tachyon Speed is an all-electric hypercar.
Electric cars are breaking speed and torque power milestones, with the only limiting factor being range. On RAESR’s website, the Tachyon Speed comes with a range of 150+ miles, with a final car offering over 300 miles.
As far as the horsepower claims go, the math works out. This hypercar comes with six electric motors, two in the front and four in the rear. According to RAESR, each of these motors can produce 300 HP making 1,250 HP a conservative estimate.
Another thing that makes Sykes believe RAESR’s claims is the Tachyon Speed is not designed for comfort. It is a street-legal designed for the track. Therefore, infotainment systems, noise vibration, harshness, or cargo space are not a priority during development.
What about their outlandish 5,423 Nm of torque claim? Well, according to Sykes, it might not be hard for RAESR to make their claim right. While ICEs need gear ratios, final drive, and wheel size to determine torque, EVs don’t. Instead, they have direct drive, meaning the motors don’t have to go through the same torque multiplication like an internal combustion engine car.
All in all, there’s much more to building a track car than power and Alcantara. Sykes concluded by giving the benefit of the doubt to RAESR’s delivery. He also mentioned that RAESR need to make good their promises in time since the Tesla Roadster and Lotus Evija's numbers already make it look slow.
