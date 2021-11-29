This Week’s Total Solar Eclipse in Antarctica Is a Stunning, Exclusive Event

2 Chevy Impala SS Coupe Ignores Monte Carlo, Tries Out GTO Eyes and 'Vette Shoes

More on this:

Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Digitally Returns From the Dead as a Modified Camaro ZL1

GM killed the Chevrolet Monte Carlo almost 15 years ago. The sixth generation was built around the W platform, shared with the era’s Buick Regal, Chevrolet Impala, and Pontiac Grand Prix, among others, and was offered with a selection of V6 engines, as well as a V8. 6 photos



Nonetheless, the digital revival imagines it with rear-wheel drive, because it is based on the



The side air intakes are tinier, and the apron appears to be identical to that of the ZL1. SS decals adorn the doors, and further back, we can see that the three-quarter windows are now bigger, improving the visibility on the go, and making the rear quarter panels look less fat. The trunk lid spoiler is gone, the black multi-spoke wheels were pixeled out and replaced with a five-spoke set, and beyond this, everything else carries over.



We’d imagine that the same would apply to the engine too, a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 650 hp. It rockets the Camaro ZL1 to 60 mph (97 kph) in roughly 3.5 seconds, and in perfect conditions, this is a 10-second car down the quarter mile.



Now, it may have been imagined as a hypothetical







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim (@jlord8) The latter had a 5.3-liter displacement and was reserved for the range-topping flavor of the Monte Carlo, making 303 hp and 323 pound-feet (438 Nm) of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission was responsible for directing the thrust to the front wheels, because in case you forgot, it was a front-wheel drive car.Nonetheless, the digital revival imagines it with rear-wheel drive, because it is based on the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 . The rendering comes from Jlord8 on Instagram and portrays it with new headlamps flanking the bigger upper grille, which has the bowtie brand’s emblem in the middle, and a smaller lower grille.The side air intakes are tinier, and the apron appears to be identical to that of the ZL1. SS decals adorn the doors, and further back, we can see that the three-quarter windows are now bigger, improving the visibility on the go, and making the rear quarter panels look less fat. The trunk lid spoiler is gone, the black multi-spoke wheels were pixeled out and replaced with a five-spoke set, and beyond this, everything else carries over.We’d imagine that the same would apply to the engine too, a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 650 hp. It rockets the Camaro ZL1 to 60 mph (97 kph) in roughly 3.5 seconds, and in perfect conditions, this is a 10-second car down the quarter mile.Now, it may have been imagined as a hypothetical Monte Carlo SS , but we think that it would make for an interesting Caprice or Impala, or even a Cadillac XLR. But what say you?