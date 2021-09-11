5 Porsche Mission R EV Concept Unofficially Turns Into Next Cayman, Still With ICE

“Fish Bowl” Chevy Caprice Jumps in Time, Snatches Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe DNA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim (@jlord8) Count on a General Motors G-body aficionado and proud owner of a 1986 Buick Regal T-Type when it’s time for a little mix and match based on long-buried icons . Jim, the CGI expert that goes by the jlord8 moniker on social media is passionate about the 1980s and 1990s classics.But it turns out that he’s not ashamed to venture into the 1970s or 2000s territory if once there it suits the needs for his imagination land. For the latest Photoshop lesson in nailing down the minute virtual changes, he chose to play with the 1977-1979 Chevrolet Caprice, as well as the 1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe.It’s not hard to pinpoint the exact time placement for the Caprice, since the “fishbowl” reference is an obvious hint. Back then, Chevrolet’s Caprice got a downsize for the third generation and during the latter years of the 1970s, its two-door coupe version was a model that easily stood out in any crowd when viewed from the rear.This is because the back window had a very unique appearance: the glass came with sharp corners created through a special bending process that gave it a semi-fastback allure. It wasn’t the only Chevy to have the quirky feature, as the cool 1986 Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe received the same treatment.Now the pixel master has taken the smaller model’s Aerocoupe DNA to cleverly enhance the design of the 1970s Caprice into the slightly more modern appearance of the latter half of the 1980s. Unfortunately, there’s no rear view to ogle at the “fishbowl” rear window treatment. Well, you really can’t have everything, though we can safely say the slightly modernized Caprice sure looks better with that beefier wheel and tire package.And that, ladies and gents, might be just what the doctor ordered if you have a fetish for 1980s classics!