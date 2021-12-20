Decorate Your House for Christmas, But Do Keep an Eye Out for Teslas on FSD

1990 Chevy 454 SS Reveals How Murdered-Out OEM Trucks Looked in the Glorious Past

Considered by many to be overshadowed by well-known rivals, this “muscle” truck sure is worth rediscovering. Not only across the fantastic virtual realm but also in the real world. 31 photos



Sure, some compromises might be in order. One might have to choose an older pickup truck to make sure it’s simpler to work on, easily find (cheap) spare parts from scrap yards or catalogs, and even turn them into custom wonders. Or one could just shell out some well-earned bucks and snatch something that’s both OEM and fun.



Such as a pristine 1990 Chevrolet 454 SS, the big-block



With its original “WA-8555” black exterior paint and cool “47D” Dark Red interior, it might be able to teach contemporary murdered-out customs a thing or two. Including how OEMs wore the party tuxedo some decades ago. But at least on this one, the looks might be less important than what’s hiding underneath all the black paint and behind the 15-inch Boyd billet aluminum wheels.



Highlights include the lowering McGaughy's suspension system, the billet grille, the side trim delete, the tailgate cap spoiler, and more. But we also need to move inside, where there is a bespoke center console with matching crimson fabric looks, more billet details – including a Boyd steering wheel, as well as neat bucket seats. And that’s not all, because some rumbling aftermarket connections also extend to the factory



With all that in mind and given the current state of the classic car market, one might expect the 454 SS to sell for an arm and a leg. Well, you be the judge if that’s the case, considering the rather sensible $39,500 asking price. Not bad at all, right?



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.