Walter Röhrl Turns 75 Years Old Today, This Is Why He Is a Rally Legend

Walter Röhrl, the famous German racing driver, turns 75 today. The 196-centimeter-tall driver is a two-time World Rally Champion, and he has four wins at the Monte Carlo WRC, just to name a few of his victories. Some refer to him as The Master of the Monte. Walter Röhrl was born in Regensburg, Germany, on March 7th, 1947, and his first career involved skis.