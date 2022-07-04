This 1972 Cadillac Convertible Was Found in a Barn After 26 Years, Low-Mileage Surprise

A 1972 Cadillac Eldorado that has been sitting for nearly three decades in storage looks like a very doable project, and this is why it’s now seeking a second chance from strangers online.
The photos shared on eBay by seller cpemotorsportsllc highlight the current condition of the Caddy in a very accurate way, and while the car does come with 26-year-old dust, it still looks to be in a fairly solid condition.
The top is the one that requires some attention, so the buyer would most likely have to replace it completely. It comes with rips and holes, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise given its age.
The seller says the Eldorado was originally purchased from the first owner in the early ‘90s, with the second owner driving it regularly until 1996. The car eventually ended up in storage, and it has recently been pulled in order to be sold to someone who’s willing to give it the attention it deserves.
Worth knowing is that the paint you see on the body isn’t the original one, as the car has apparently received a respray at some point during its life. Most of the convertible is original, but the seller says they have already spent thousands of dollars to get it up and running and prepare it for what could eventually become a full restoration to factory specifications.
The engine runs and drives after all the fixes it has received, but what’s totally surprising is the reading on the odometer. The car comes with just 31,000 miles (close to 50,000 km), and according to the seller, they are all original.
Given all of the above, it’s pretty obvious this Eldorado is a fairly rare find, so it’s not a surprise that the auction has already received 21 bids. But despite the top offer approaching the $6,000 milestone, the reserve is yet to be triggered, and its value is currently unknown.
