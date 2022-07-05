1980 Chevrolet Camaro Survivor Has the Right Patina, Unexpected Surprise in the Trunk

Launched in 1970, the second-generation Chevrolet Camaro remained in dealerships for a whopping 11 years. But while it arrived as a full-blown muscle car with up to 375 horsepower, the second-gen Camaro had to soldier on through the Malaise Era with underpowered V8 mills.
As a result, all Camaros built from 1974 to 1981 are nowhere as desirable as early second-gen models or the first-generation pony. But even so, it remains one of the more iconic cars of the Malaise Era. And as pathetic as it may sound, also one of the most influential American cars built in the second half of the 1970s.
While 1974-to-1981 Camaros don't change hands for six-figure sums like their late 1960s counterparts, they're becoming increasingly more popular with classic car enthusiasts. On the flip side, many standard Camaros have been modified to look like Z28s, so finding an example that's still stock and all-original is a challenge. And that's exactly why this gold 1980 coupe is a cool find.
Kept off the road for a few years, this Camaro still runs and drives. But that's not the only thing that makes it special. It's also mostly all-original and unmolested, pretty much a time capsule with a weathered body.
On top of that, it's a Berlinetta version, which was produced for only two model years. Introduced in 1979 as a premium-oriented trim (replacing the Type LT), the Berlinetta was discontinued at the end of the 1980 model year. It's definitely rarer than the average Camaro.
Under the hood, this Berlinetta rocks a 305-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) V8 engine. It was the most potent mill available in the non-Z28 Camaro that year, but it came with only 155 horsepower and 230 pound-feet (312 Nm) of torque on tap. But the Z28 wasn't significantly more powerful anyway, as the 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 generated 190 horses and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) when new.
Since this Camaro still has its numbers-matching V8 engine, there are no surprises under the hood. But there is one in the trunk. Upon opening the rear lid, the owner discovered a front-end cover. Or a bra, if you will.
While it's not the type of accessory you usually get with a classic car, the mask is also in almost pristine condition. Yet another sign that this Camaro was taken care of, even though the odometer reads almost 110,000 miles (177,028 km).
Is this 1980 Berlinetta getting a much-deserved restoration? Well, YouTube's "Nobody's Show" wants to drive it as-is for a while. But he might pass it on later to an owner that wants to restore the car to its former glory. Needless to say, it will look fantastic in a fresh coat of gold paint.
