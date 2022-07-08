Real 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Spent Decades in Storage, Engine Surprisingly Shiny

Just like on the previous model years, the 1964 Impala could be ordered with a choice of several V8 engines, starting with the base 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire rated at 195 horsepower.
However, one of the most popular choices for this MY was the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block, which on the 1964 Chevrolet Impala was available with either 250 or 300 horsepower versions.
The same engine is apparently powering this project that was recently posted on Craigslist as well, though, at first glance, it looks like the small-block has already received an overhaul quite recently.
As you can easily tell with just a quick visual inspection, this Impala SS is a project and nothing more, and while the car spent over 2 decades in storage, the engine has likely been the subject of a refresh, probably after it was pulled from the garage.
On the other hand, the seller isn’t providing any information on this front, trying instead to emphasize just how solid the SS continues to be today. However, some signs of rust can already be spotted here and there, but the seller is right. This is far from becoming a rust bucket, and a full restoration isn’t necessarily an impossible mission.
Unfortunately, the lack of information regarding the engine makes this Impala an intriguing yet controversial find. For instance, not even that we don’t if it’s at least turning over, but at the same time, we have no clue if this is the original engine or not.
This is the kind of detail that can easily add more value to a car, and the seller has forgotten to share such information.
But on the other, as a real Impala SS, it’s a very interesting project that deserves anybody’s time, especially if a restoration is one of their options. The price, however, could make some people walk away, as the seller believes the car is worth $17,500 and not a cent less.
The same engine is apparently powering this project that was recently posted on Craigslist as well, though, at first glance, it looks like the small-block has already received an overhaul quite recently.
As you can easily tell with just a quick visual inspection, this Impala SS is a project and nothing more, and while the car spent over 2 decades in storage, the engine has likely been the subject of a refresh, probably after it was pulled from the garage.
On the other hand, the seller isn’t providing any information on this front, trying instead to emphasize just how solid the SS continues to be today. However, some signs of rust can already be spotted here and there, but the seller is right. This is far from becoming a rust bucket, and a full restoration isn’t necessarily an impossible mission.
Unfortunately, the lack of information regarding the engine makes this Impala an intriguing yet controversial find. For instance, not even that we don’t if it’s at least turning over, but at the same time, we have no clue if this is the original engine or not.
This is the kind of detail that can easily add more value to a car, and the seller has forgotten to share such information.
But on the other, as a real Impala SS, it’s a very interesting project that deserves anybody’s time, especially if a restoration is one of their options. The price, however, could make some people walk away, as the seller believes the car is worth $17,500 and not a cent less.