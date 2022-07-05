This 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air Hides an Unexpected Impala Surprise Under the Hood

The Impala was born in 1958 as a Bel Air version, and while it was promoted to a stand-alone series only 12 months later, the two models continued to share the underpinnings for many more years.
However, the Impala eventually became the model spearheading Chevy’s sales, with a record reached in 1965 when the GM brand managed to ship over 1 million units.
But at the same time, the Bel Air continued to be a very intriguing (and at the same time, successful as well) Chevrolet model, obviously still sharing some parts with the Impala.
This 1962 model, for instance, is living proof the Bel Air and the Impala were BFFs in the early ‘60s, as it’s now powered by a 283 (4.7-liter) engine donated by an Impala. Obviously, the engine is feeling at home in the Bel Air, but on the other hand, it still needs some fixes given the car has been sitting for some time.
The Bel Air was purchased by a previous owner’s friend who lived overseas, and according to a post on Craigslist, it was listed for sale in 2015.
“I purchased this from a gentleman in Hutto that had been given this car from his friend from overseas. His friend had come to Texas and purchased the Belair to travel around the state while writing a book about Texas honky tonks. After the book the man left the car with gods friend in Hutto to resell,” the seller explains.
As you can easily tell from the pics, the car does require some fixes right now, but overall, it looks to be a rather solid candidate for a full restoration if you don’t mind the Impala engine under the hood.
If this Bel Air tickles your fancy, it can be yours today for $8,500, with some other offers also to be taken into consideration.
